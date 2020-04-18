Cigarette sale ban to be challenged in court

On Friday the Presidency turned down a request to lift the ban on alcohol sales during lockdown by the Gauteng Liquor Forum, which had threatened to turn to the courts.

Now the lockdown embargo on the sale of cigarettes is set to be challenged.

The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) says in a statement that it's decided to approach the courts after consultation with its legal team.

It declares that the association supports government efforts ensure the safety of citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic, but has decided on this step because its efforts to engage about cigarette sales has "fallen on deaf ears".

The uncertainty around the current restrictions and whether or not the lockdown would be extended beyond the current end date left us with little choice but to take such a drastic step. Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association

The simple truth is that the current situation cannot be endured for much longer by the various roleplayers along the tobacco industry value chain without severe consequences for all. This includes farmworkers, factory workers, informal traders, and the many other ordinary South Africans who rely on the tobacco industry for a living, and whose livelihoods are currently at stake. Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association

Fita says people are indulging in criminality to procure cigarettes and the illicit trade is flourishing at the expense of the legitimate tobacco industry.

Our mere request is that government authorise, at a minimum, the distribution and sale of cigarettes at retail stores, spaza shops and filling stations where citizens are currently permitted to purchase what has been classified as essential goods. This would give the economy a much-needed boost and avoid a situation where our citizens, out of desperation, contravene the regulations of the lockdown en masse. Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association

