JOHANNESBURG – The Health Department on Saturday said South Africa now had 3,034 cases of the novel coronavirus, up from the 2,783 cases reported on Friday.

The department said the country also now had a total of 52 people who have succumbed to the virus with the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces recording two new deaths.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said a total of 108 021 tests have been conducted to date.

Two weeks ago, the department announced it would initiate a mass COVID-19 screening and testing programme rolled out in various communities directly to people's homes across the country in an effort to locate and treat as many positive cases possible.

This article first appeared on EWN : SA now has 3,034 confirmed cases of the coronavirus