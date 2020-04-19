Payment of UIF funds to laid-off workers must be speeded up - Cosatu

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Logo CapeTalk Logo
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
News & Current Affairs: Department of Education | #BackToSchool Follow up
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Motheo Brodie - Legal Researcher in the Education Rights Programme: Section 27
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature - Lack of research and integration of African Indigenous Medicines
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mandisa Mashego
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages. 30 April 2020 5:01 PM
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with. 30 April 2020 4:59 PM
View all Local
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
View all Politics
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
View all Business
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
AmaZulu's Sokhela: We have to finish the season In March, the board of governors set a target of 30 June to finish the 2019/20 season but were flexible on its conclusion. 28 April 2020 5:27 AM
John Comitis says current season must reach a conclusion to avoid legal trouble The PSL has been suspended since 16 March with no indication when it will resume but the board of governors has said they hope to... 27 April 2020 1:23 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
View all World
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
View all Africa
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 30 April 2020 6:27 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Payment of UIF funds to laid-off workers must be speeded up - Cosatu

19 April 2020 10:38 AM
by
Tags:
SA Economy
Nedlac
Unemployment
Job losses
Unemployment Insurance Fund UIF
COVID-19
Cosatu's Matthew Parks reports back after a Nedlac meeting chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Government, business and labour were represented at a virtual meeting on Friday of the The National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In view of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, representatives heard that 3-million jobs could be at risk in South Africa.

Support for the country's most vulnerable is crucial and a specific concern raised by the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is the logistics of getting that support to them.

RELATED: Dial 012 337 1997 for info on UIF and other labour issues related to Covid-19

Africa Melane gets more detail from Cosatu parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks.

One of the major issues that we raised with the president is the Unemployment Insurance Fund... We put aside a significant amount of money to help workers in a time of need... We put aside an amount of about R25-billion to help those workers but there are huge logistical challenges in getting that money out...

Matthew Parks, Parliamentary co-ordinator - Cosatu

To date, less than R1-billion of that money has been paid out and there have been many crashes in the system, in the online system, in the hotline system, so we've asked the president to really prioritise intervention in that regard.

Matthew Parks, Parliamentary co-ordinator - Cosatu

Other interventions are also needed, says Parks, including increased social grants.

We propose either you double the social grants or you simply top them up for a period of three months, but there is also the challenge of informal workers or long-term unemployed who don't have any kind of assistance and we've asked that the Social Security Agency come with food parcels and other measures to assist them.

Matthew Parks, Parliamentary co-ordinator - Cosatu

He acknowledges the payment relief offered by some banks, but says these measures have not gone far enough and need to be broadened.

Other players like furniture stores, insurance companies and medical aids also need to "come to the party".

If we're going to take a "business as usual" approach says Parks, the country will collapse.

People need to be progressive. Government can not simply police and babysit everybody. Everybody has to come to the party in a massive, significant way. That's how you can pull us through.

Matthew Parks, Parliamentary co-ordinator - Cosatu

We supported the Reserve Bank's call, for example, that banks should not pay dividends right now. They need to prioritise putting payments towards consumers who are bleeding right now.

Matthew Parks, Parliamentary co-ordinator - Cosatu

We need to start planning for a new life under a new normal, as we did in Cape Town with the water crisis.

Matthew Parks, Parliamentary co-ordinator - Cosatu

Other needs he identifies include specific sectoral support for the parts of the economy that are devastated such as the retail and hospitality industries.

The support that has been given to them so far has been quite minimal.

Matthew Parks, Parliamentary co-ordinator - Cosatu

Parks also emphasizes the need for a stimulus plan and a re-prioritisation of the budget post-shutdown.

The Reserve Bank and other economists have all roughly estimated a 6% GDP contraction, that's about R500-billion damage to the economy... We think we need a stimulus plan of at least R1-trillion. Also for every cent that the taxpayer puts on the table and workers put on the table... we would want to see the private sector in the form of the banks, the investment fund and so on, doubling that.

Matthew Parks, Parliamentary co-ordinator - Cosatu

The state simply does not have enough resources to manage this level of crisis

Matthew Parks, Parliamentary co-ordinator - Cosatu

For more detail on what Cosatu envisages, listen to the conversation below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Payment of UIF funds to laid-off workers must be speeded up - Cosatu


19 April 2020 10:38 AM
by
Tags:
SA Economy
Nedlac
Unemployment
Job losses
Unemployment Insurance Fund UIF
COVID-19

More from Business

Old house abandoned namibia 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?

30 April 2020 7:52 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mboweni

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

30 April 2020 7:35 PM

SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

E-commerce lockdown social distancing online shopping 123rfbusiness 123rf

E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa

30 April 2020 7:20 PM

Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman reading magazine

Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever

30 April 2020 6:52 PM

The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Garbage junk

'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'

30 April 2020 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whippetjpg

[LISTEN] How you can help keep The Whippet open after lockdown

30 April 2020 6:16 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-04-30-at-90540-ampng

Burgess Plumbing gives customers affordable solutions in difficult times

30 April 2020 9:08 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during COVID-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

solidarity-fund-logo-website-screengrab

Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now

29 April 2020 8:32 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Volkswagen VW Polo

What SA’s car industry – the largest manufacturing sector – needs from Level 4

29 April 2020 6:57 PM

It accounts for about a third of SA’s entire manufacturing output (2016). Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Martyn Davies (Deloitte).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

edcon-club-feejpg

'It wasn’t inevitable. We were looking forward to a good winter'

29 April 2020 6:28 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Edcon CEO Grant Pattison after he announced he’s filing for business rescue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Mboweni

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

30 April 2020 7:35 PM

SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

booysens1gif

TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy

30 April 2020 5:01 PM

All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cellphone

Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households

30 April 2020 4:59 PM

CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200325-makhura-edjpg

More than 250,000 jobs could be lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19

30 April 2020 4:14 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Ayanda Nyathi gives an update on Gauteng's economic relief plan delivered by premier David Makhura.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cleaner-domestic-worker-house-keeper-yellow-glovesjpg

Will domestic workers be returning to work under Level 4 lockdown?

30 April 2020 4:01 PM

JHW Attorneys managing partner Megan Harrington-Johnson gives clarity on the matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

spur-burgerjpg

Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown

30 April 2020 1:33 PM

Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts explains why some restaurants will not be opening for deliveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cigarette-1jpg

Tobacco association heads to court over cigarette sale ban

30 April 2020 1:25 PM

Chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says they are taken aback by the decision and have consulted with their legal team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fc089e48-8429-4a32-9287-612fd62ea279.jpg

Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg dies aged 87

30 April 2020 9:15 AM

Goldberg was one of the Rivonia Trialists in the 1960s and was convicted alongside Nelson Mandela for treason.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200428 textile PPEs

SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours

29 April 2020 10:37 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of tests conducted is 207,530.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

solidarity-fund-logo-website-screengrab

Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now

29 April 2020 8:32 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'

Business Opinion

Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever

Business Lifestyle

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

Business Politics Local

SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boots as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours

Local

EWN Highlights

WHO working hard to ensure COVID-19 doesn’t get out of hand in conflict areas

30 April 2020 8:27 PM

This is what life will be like under level 4 lockdown

30 April 2020 6:25 PM

Parly grapples with how to hold ministers accountable during lockdown

30 April 2020 6:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA