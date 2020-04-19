Gcina Mhlope: 'My grandmother's stories taught me to let my imagination fly!'

Author, poet, activist, playwright, director, performer, storyteller - Dr Gcina Mhlope fits all of these descriptions.

The renowned South African has showcased her talents all over the world and joins Refiloe Mpakanyane on Weekend Breakfast to share the stories and lessons of her life.

Looking back, Mhlope fondly compares her growing up to a tiny garden watered by love.

When I look back now I realise that I was watered with a lot of love... which was like my parents and grandparents had a premonition that I was going to meet some hard times along the way and I needed to be strong. Dr Gcina Mhlope, Storyteller and performer

I will start right there by thanking these amazing gardeners who worked on my mind, on my heart, on my spirit. My grandmother, my father, my two mothers, teachers.... Dr Gcina Mhlope, Storyteller and performer

She says her grandmother in particular cottoned on to the fact the little Gcina had a lot of questions, and used stories to answer them.

My grandmother would tell me story after story and from a very early age I appreciated the use of language, because she didn't just tell stories quickly... She went into detail and painted pictures in my mind and so I learned to let my imagination fly... I also learned to sit down and be still and listen. It's an art form, listening! Dr Gcina Mhlope, Storyteller and performer

She recounts one story of her childhood where she came home crying from school to ask her father: "Does God love black people?"

He sat me down and told me 'you must never doubt how important you are'... We were Africans first and Christians second and my father explained to me how important it is to know how special and different and unique I am to the God who created me. That was it, I never asked that question again. Dr Gcina Mhlope, Storyteller and performer

Mhlope also discusses the central role of teachers in her life, the importance of listening, the value of the African story, and much more.

Listen to the uplifting interview below: