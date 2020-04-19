Streaming issues? Report here
Jacob Zuma appoints new lawyer as he prepares for corruption trial

19 April 2020 1:55 PM
by
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Eric Mabuza
daniel mantsha
zuma corruption trial
The former president has dropped Daniel Mantsha from his legal team and replaced him with Eric Mabuza.

Former President Jacob Zuma has fired his lawyer Daniel Mantsha with immediate effect, reports EWN.

The announcement was made in a statement by the JG Zuma Foundation.

Mantsha, who'd worked closely with Zuma since 2018, will be replaced by well-known lawyer Eric Mabuza (Mabuza Attorneys).

The ex-president has retained the services of Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane as his lead counsel.

Daniel Mantsha and Muzi Sikhakhane, both representing former President Jacob Zuma, at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

Sikhakhane will lead JZ's legal team in what the statement describes as "the biggest trial of his life".

RELATED: Public appetite for Zuma prosecution grows the more he stalls - Corruption Watch

Zuma's corruption trial is set to begin on 6 May, after a stayed warrant of arrest was issued in February due to his non-appearance in court.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Jacob Zuma appoints new lawyer as he prepares for corruption trial


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
