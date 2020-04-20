Minister Nxesi confident department can handle COVID-19 UIF claims
Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi says they have processed almost a billion rand in the Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (TERS) of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to date.
The scheme was set up to assist companies during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Nxesi says his department is managing on issuing the payment to employers and employees but adds that the South African Revenue Service (Sars) is on standby should their systems fail.
RELATED: UIF urges employers to apply on behalf of their employees for relief
We were the first to approach Sars but the issue is we will only use Sars for payments of the huge employers but we still have to process and verify those documents. It is not just like handing over to Sars and Sars running with that thing. Sars is likely to come on board this particular week.Thulas Nxesi, Minister of Employment and Labour
There are lots of claims that have been rejected I have been shown 23 000 claims that were not valid. We have to verify all that money because we are dealing with public money, there must be accountability.Thulas Nxesi, Minister of Employment and Labour
Nxesi says they have received an excess of over one million claims during the lockdown.
As we speak now some of the employers refused to claim on behalf of the employees.Thulas Nxesi, Minister of Employment and Labour
Listen to the full interview below...
