[WATCH] All in the name of love: Smuggling attempt fails

Some people are willing to go the extra mile for love and to be with their partners.

These love birds thought it was a good idea for the girlfriend to ride in the boot of the car to from Gauteng to Mpumalanga during the lockdown.

Unfortunately the pair were stopped by the police during a roadblock and had to explain why the girl was being smuggled out of Gauteng.

A man was arrested at the N12 roadblock on Friday, 17 April, for attempting to smuggle his girlfriend out of GP to MP, without a permit.



Law enforcement asked the man to open the boot to search, they found a lady inside.

She was also arrested, she consented to be smuggled. pic.twitter.com/QuONdyDz0p — MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) April 19, 2020

