Mom and dad to the rescue as makeshift gym collapses

Mom and dad called to the rescue.

This young girl was trying to be fit but did not anticipate the wind would destroy her makeshift weight controllers.

She put tyres on each side to help her put down the weights but the other side fell off and she was stuck with weights on her shoulders.

