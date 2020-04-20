I think we can do all this manufacturing ourselves - Skynet Worldwide Express

As COVID-19 continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country, 702 in partnership with Skynet Worldwide Express are putting the spotlight on SMEs doing great work during the lockdown.

But first, Bongani Bingwa speaks to Skynet Worldwide Express international business unit executive Diederick Stopforth about why they got involved.

In total over the lockdown period, by the end of today, we would have delivered over 90 000 different shipments containing only essential products in South Africa, cross-border and internationally. Diederick Stopforth, International Business unit executive - Skynet Worldwide Express

Perhaps as South Africans, we must use this opportunity to rethink our manufacturing thinking. I think we can do all these manufacturing ourselves. Diederick Stopforth, International Business unit executive - Skynet Worldwide Express

Stopforth says life will not be the same after COVID-19 and business must move with the times.

Businesses like ourselves must use their networks and collaborate and be innovative. Diederick Stopforth, International Business unit executive - Skynet Worldwide Express

