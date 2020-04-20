I think we can do all this manufacturing ourselves - Skynet Worldwide Express
As COVID-19 continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country, 702 in partnership with Skynet Worldwide Express are putting the spotlight on SMEs doing great work during the lockdown.
But first, Bongani Bingwa speaks to Skynet Worldwide Express international business unit executive Diederick Stopforth about why they got involved.
In total over the lockdown period, by the end of today, we would have delivered over 90 000 different shipments containing only essential products in South Africa, cross-border and internationally.Diederick Stopforth, International Business unit executive - Skynet Worldwide Express
Perhaps as South Africans, we must use this opportunity to rethink our manufacturing thinking. I think we can do all these manufacturing ourselves.Diederick Stopforth, International Business unit executive - Skynet Worldwide Express
Stopforth says life will not be the same after COVID-19 and business must move with the times.
Businesses like ourselves must use their networks and collaborate and be innovative.Diederick Stopforth, International Business unit executive - Skynet Worldwide Express
Listen to the full interview below...
More from The Small Business Shout-Out on 702
Burgess Plumbing gives customers affordable solutions in difficult times
Every day #702ShoutOut shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during COVID-19 lockdown.Read More
Bryanston Organic & Natural Market delivers fresh food and essential products
Every day #702ShoutOut shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during COVID-19 lockdown.Read More
Gateway Print & Packaging provides hand sanitiser labels and posters in crisis
Every day #702ShoutOut shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during COVID-19 lockdown.Read More
Easi-card has developed a full face protection to help fight against COVID-19
Every day #702ShoutOut shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
BM Food Manufacturers honoured to be delivering food to nation during lockdown
Every day #702ShoutOut and Skynet Worldwide Express shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
SafeWaste Solutions aims to help businesses manage waste effectively
Every day #702ShoutOut and Skynet Worldwide Express shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
WHM Labour Law Advisors provide legal assistance during these hard times
Senior labour specialist Khanyo Sindana says the company is equipped to assist with legal matters during lockdown #702ShoutOutRead More
UCOOK channels R37 per box into food fund
UCOOK has partnered with three organisations to provide food to those in need during this lockdown. #702ShoutOutRead More