Prisoners accuse government of not providing PPEs, sanitisers in jails
With over 90 prisoners and Correctional services staff members testing positive for COVID-19, prisoners and those awaiting trial have gone on a hunger strike.
This is in a bid to force the government to release inmates in order to protect them from COVID-19 in overcrowded jails.
The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in prisons has raised over the spread of the virus in overcrowded facilities.
Clement Manyathela speaks to some of the prisoners who raised their concerns.
Our concern is that ever since the inception of this pandemic, there hasn't been anything that has been procured in terms of health services concerning prisoners. As I speak with you now, here in Leeuwkop prison no one has been tested for this virus.Commander, Prisoner
We were just told to do social distancing. We are casually seeing managers of this prison who do not stay within the quarters, we fear they will be the ones bring us this virus. They are not even wearing this PPE. The last time we got soap was two weeks ago which we use for the whole body and to wash our clothes.Commander, Prisoner
Another prisoner who goes by the name F, says he shares the same concerns as those of Commander.
We are dealing with members that they themselves don't know about the pandemic, they don't know how to conduct themselves. How can we practice social distancing while we are living in a cell of 40 to 50 people?F, Prisoner
The prison warders don't have masks, gloves or sanitisers.F, Prisoner
Z who is in another correctional facility says he is scared and they are overcrowded.
We heard someone in isolation has the virus, I am scared.Z, Prisoner
In response to the concerns of the prisoners, Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says it is unfortunate that the same allegations are being repeated.
The allegations are not true. People have been saying all these kind of things and we understand. No form of lies will put pressure on the state to start acting irrationally.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services
Listen to the full interview below...
