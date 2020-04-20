[LISTEN] Black pilots plead with business rescuers to save their jobs
Black pilots at South African Airways (SAA) have written an open letter to the airline's business rescue practitioners, pleading with them to save their jobs.
There is uncertainty as to the fate of embattled airline after the department of public enterprises last week denied the business rescue practitioners’ request for a further R10 billion for funding.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Afternoon Drive , SAA senior first officer Sibusiso Nxumalo said SAA and South African Express because the two are crucial to transformation in the airline industry.
He says they are willing to engage with all stakeholders.
There are a lot of proposals that can be put in place.Sibusiso Nxumalo, Senior First Officer - SAA
We can actually consolidate the state owned airlines - you can consolidate SAA, South African Express and Mango to have one board, one chief executive and be controlled from in house and grow further from there.Sibusiso Nxumalo, Senior First Officer - SAA
