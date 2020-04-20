Calls for public to give hope to children fighting life-threatening illnesses
Reach For A Dream says it has had to hold off on fulfilling the wishes of least 400 children.
The foundation which makes the dreams of children who are fighting life-threatening illnesses come true, says they unfortunately cannot access hospitals due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In their continued efforts to give hope to children Reach For A Dream CEO Julia Sotirianakos has asked the public to produce short video clips sharing words of encouragement.
Unfortunately because of COVID-19 we are in a situation where we can't be going into hospitals, our children have already got vulnerable immune systems so we have had to ground our work for a moment.Julia Sotirianakos, CEO - Reach For A Dream
We have about 400 children whose dreams need to be fulfilled and we are asking for your help and the listeners help to tale a video of yourself or your family, sharing a message of hope to these children. Look into the camera and just say something that will inspire them and give them hope.Julia Sotirianakos, CEO - Reach For A Dream
You can upload your videos on social media with the hashtag #ShareHope and tag Reach For Dream. The videos will be shared with the children and their families.
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy
All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages.Read More
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households
CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with.Read More
More than 250,000 jobs could be lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19
Eyewitness News reporter Ayanda Nyathi gives an update on Gauteng's economic relief plan delivered by premier David Makhura.Read More
Will domestic workers be returning to work under Level 4 lockdown?
JHW Attorneys managing partner Megan Harrington-Johnson gives clarity on the matter.Read More
Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts explains why some restaurants will not be opening for deliveries.Read More
Tobacco association heads to court over cigarette sale ban
Chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says they are taken aback by the decision and have consulted with their legal team.Read More
Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg dies aged 87
Goldberg was one of the Rivonia Trialists in the 1960s and was convicted alongside Nelson Mandela for treason.Read More
SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of tests conducted is 207,530.Read More
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.Read More