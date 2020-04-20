Calls for public to give hope to children fighting life-threatening illnesses

Reach For A Dream says it has had to hold off on fulfilling the wishes of least 400 children.

The foundation which makes the dreams of children who are fighting life-threatening illnesses come true, says they unfortunately cannot access hospitals due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In their continued efforts to give hope to children Reach For A Dream CEO Julia Sotirianakos has asked the public to produce short video clips sharing words of encouragement.

Unfortunately because of COVID-19 we are in a situation where we can't be going into hospitals, our children have already got vulnerable immune systems so we have had to ground our work for a moment. Julia Sotirianakos, CEO - Reach For A Dream

We have about 400 children whose dreams need to be fulfilled and we are asking for your help and the listeners help to tale a video of yourself or your family, sharing a message of hope to these children. Look into the camera and just say something that will inspire them and give them hope. Julia Sotirianakos, CEO - Reach For A Dream

You can upload your videos on social media with the hashtag #ShareHope and tag Reach For Dream. The videos will be shared with the children and their families.

Click on the link below to hear more...