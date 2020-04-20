Government gazettes the prohibition of cooked food sales

Business group Sakeliga says government's decision to gazette the prohibition of cooked food sales is concerning after trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel asked for more time to respond to the group's threat of legal action.

The organisation is threatening court action over the ban on the sale of prepared and cooked food during the lockdown.

Sakeliga gave the minister until 9am Monday morning to respond and the minister has now asked to be given at least until Wednesday.

Sakeliga business group legal analyst Daniel du Plessis says they are disappointed at a government gazette published on Monday, by the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) with the words “excluding cooked hot food” officially added to the lockdown regulations, prohibiting its sale.

They said they would like to converse with us and negotiate a possible solution that works out amiably for both parties, unfortunately in the meanwhile government has decided to post these new regulations and that is deeply concerning. Daniel du Plessis, Legal analyst - Sakeliga business group

It is important the government always keep rationality and science at the forefront when it is developing such policies. Daniel du Plessis, Legal analyst - Sakeliga business group

Click on the link below to hear more...