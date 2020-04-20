Two Pick n Pay staff members at Alex Mall test positive for COVID-19

The Pick n Pay at Alexandra Mall says it is taking measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 after two of its staff members tested positive for the virus.

The store has been temporarily closed.

In addition the Pick n Pay says it has traced those who had been in close contact with the two and they had been sent into self-quarantine.

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise has more on the story.

The store says it's taking all the measures that it can currently to ensure that they are in a position where it does not spread any further among employees. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

They are saying that once they are satisfied that the store has been sanitised and that it is ready and fit to operate, then they will reopen the store. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

