Honorary research fellow in the school of law at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Mary de Haas, has detailed complaints from residents of Durban's townships who say councillors giving out food parcels are doing so selectively.

On Sunday, the City Press reported alleged incidents of food looting and corruption in eight provinces - mostly by ANC councillor who are not giving the food to families who are most in need.

de Haas says councillors in Durban are allegedly sharing food parcels with their families and allies, with some stockpiling the foods for the elections.

That is an allegation that comes from a very well informed source but I do know that for example one particular township in Durban that I and a young researcher have been keeping a close eye on, where this practice has led to extreme tensions in the community and we very worried that these tensions may boil over into overt violence over food. Mary de Haas, Honorary research fellow - UKZN School of Law

Not only are people going without food because they are being excluded but hunger gives rise to anger, especially when you know you should be getting food. Mary de Haas, Honorary research fellow - UKZN School of Law

