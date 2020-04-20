'Hunger gives rise to anger'
Honorary research fellow in the school of law at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Mary de Haas, has detailed complaints from residents of Durban's townships who say councillors giving out food parcels are doing so selectively.
On Sunday, the City Press reported alleged incidents of food looting and corruption in eight provinces - mostly by ANC councillor who are not giving the food to families who are most in need.
de Haas says councillors in Durban are allegedly sharing food parcels with their families and allies, with some stockpiling the foods for the elections.
That is an allegation that comes from a very well informed source but I do know that for example one particular township in Durban that I and a young researcher have been keeping a close eye on, where this practice has led to extreme tensions in the community and we very worried that these tensions may boil over into overt violence over food.Mary de Haas, Honorary research fellow - UKZN School of Law
Not only are people going without food because they are being excluded but hunger gives rise to anger, especially when you know you should be getting food.Mary de Haas, Honorary research fellow - UKZN School of Law
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of tests conducted is 207,530.Read More
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy
All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages.Read More
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households
CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with.Read More
More than 250,000 jobs could be lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19
Eyewitness News reporter Ayanda Nyathi gives an update on Gauteng's economic relief plan delivered by premier David Makhura.Read More
Will domestic workers be returning to work under Level 4 lockdown?
JHW Attorneys managing partner Megan Harrington-Johnson gives clarity on the matter.Read More
Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts explains why some restaurants will not be opening for deliveries.Read More
Tobacco association heads to court over cigarette sale ban
Chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says they are taken aback by the decision and have consulted with their legal team.Read More
Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg dies aged 87
Goldberg was one of the Rivonia Trialists in the 1960s and was convicted alongside Nelson Mandela for treason.Read More
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.Read More