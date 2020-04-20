'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother'

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Logo CapeTalk Logo
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
News & Current Affairs: Department of Education | #BackToSchool Follow up
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Motheo Brodie - Legal Researcher in the Education Rights Programme: Section 27
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature - Lack of research and integration of African Indigenous Medicines
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mandisa Mashego
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages. 30 April 2020 5:01 PM
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with. 30 April 2020 4:59 PM
View all Local
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
View all Politics
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
View all Business
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
AmaZulu's Sokhela: We have to finish the season In March, the board of governors set a target of 30 June to finish the 2019/20 season but were flexible on its conclusion. 28 April 2020 5:27 AM
John Comitis says current season must reach a conclusion to avoid legal trouble The PSL has been suspended since 16 March with no indication when it will resume but the board of governors has said they hope to... 27 April 2020 1:23 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
View all World
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
View all Africa
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 30 April 2020 6:27 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother'

20 April 2020 8:15 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
money beliefs
make money mondays personal edition
nataniel
Nataniël le Roux
Maybe Time
Kaalkop
Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed Afrikaner icon Nataniël le Roux (or, simply, “Nataniël”).

Picture credit: Nataniël News Page (Facebook)

It was tough for my parents. Two Christian people in the platteland expecting their firstborn and then something like me arrives! It couldn’t have been easy… I grew up when this country was at its most conservative… I was a fearless child… I always believed that I’m the normal one…

Nataniël

My costumes normally cost more than I make…

Nataniël

My collection of letters from my grandmother [his most precious possession] … I will one day put them in a book…

Nataniël

Nataniël shot fame in 1987 when he released his first single “Maybe Time”.

Since then he’s released 19 albums, staged more than 80 original theatre productions and wrote 21 books.

He also manages a lifestyle goods company called “Kaalkop” (“bald head” in Afrikaans).

He’s a regular on kykNET and writes for Sarie magazine (a column also titled “Kaalkop”).

Nataniël has over the past three decades generated a massive following despite his outspokenness, eccentricities and the perceived conservatism of his doting fans.

  • What is it that Nataniël believes about money?

  • Does it keep him up at night?

  • Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

(Also, read: As a child, people couldn't look at me. It broke my heart, admits Nataniël by Michele Magwood. A beautifully written article about a beautiful human.)

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

To me it [lockdown] is fantastic. I have lots of work to do… I’m having a great time… nobody except you bothers me! … I’m a recluse but not an introvert… I don’t see people… I only leave my property when I get paid…

Nataniël

You compete with the entire world, even if they don’t know about you…

Nataniël

Retirement… a strange concept for me…

Nataniël

I’m a big investor and a big saver… As a child, I had a money pig thing… I was always saving. It was very exciting… my grandparents would help me… I subscribed to magazines…

Nataniël

I don’t really care about money as a thing on its own… For my goals I need money, but money is never a goal… I do live a luxurious life in my mind, but it’s very stripped… I live simply… I have a million books, but I don’t crowd myself with stuff… it exhausts me.

Nataniël

I travel more than before because I fell in love with France… I have to go there once or twice per year or I’ll go nuts… When I get out of this lockdown… I’ll travel more… but it’s exhausting.

Nataniël

I collect watches… I love a beautiful watch! I have books about watches… And I collect art… I buy expensive, exquisite art, but not as an investment… I’m at my happiest in an art gallery… My weakness is a watch and a painting.

Nataniël

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother'


20 April 2020 8:15 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
money beliefs
make money mondays personal edition
nataniel
Nataniël le Roux
Maybe Time
Kaalkop

More from Make Money Mondays

160204Jan-HendrikvanderWest.jpg

Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen shares his money recipe

9 March 2020 8:32 PM

In 2016, he became the first SA chef to receive a Michelin star after opening his restaurant in Nice, France called JAN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

947 Breakfast Club - Tsogo Sun Sunbreaks Summer Getaway - John Smit

Rugby legend John Smit on how he does not drop the finance ball

24 February 2020 8:29 PM

Rugby legend John Smit opens up about money and career changes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130408jackparow.jpg

Jack Parow talks money, honey

17 February 2020 8:43 PM

Jack Parow tells The Money Show how he runs his finances cooler than you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-6jpg

SuzelleDIY on how to DIY money matters

27 January 2020 8:39 PM

She loves ''braaing, dinner parties and DIY...and to go out for a koffie with my best friend Marianne''.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1530282457-34-mm-b-2017png

TV anchor Macfarlane Moleli talks money

20 January 2020 8:22 PM

Macfarlane Moleli tells The Money Show how he structures his life and sets goals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Motshidisi Mohono, sports anchor. Twitter

Sports anchor Motshidisi Mohono shares her money game plan

13 January 2020 8:31 PM

Motshidisi Mohono is one of the leading women sports reporters in South Africa. The Money Show asked her how she makes sure she’s top of her game with her money matters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image- Twitter

How to make, and keep money - actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares secrets

6 January 2020 8:11 PM

It's time for Make Money Mondays. Actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares some stories of how she makes and spends her money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thapelo Mokoena Quinn

Thapelo Mokoena (Quinn) talks about money and literally being born under a tree

27 November 2019 2:57 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mokoena about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191007-david-scott-kiffnessjpg

I see money as energy – David Scott, The Kiffness

19 November 2019 1:47 PM

The new billionaire is not the person with a billion rand, but the person who can touch a billion people’s lives, says Scott.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140815jean.jpg

'All South Africans who can, must give. It’s our responsibility and privilege'

5 November 2019 12:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'

Business Opinion

Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever

Business Lifestyle

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

Business Politics Local

SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boots as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours

Local

EWN Highlights

WHO working hard to ensure COVID-19 doesn’t get out of hand in conflict areas

30 April 2020 8:27 PM

This is what life will be like under level 4 lockdown

30 April 2020 6:25 PM

Parly grapples with how to hold ministers accountable during lockdown

30 April 2020 6:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA