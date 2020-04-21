[WATCH] Officer prays before arresting pastor for breaking lockdown rules

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

The lockdown rules issued by the government prohibit any gathering and the police have been busy arresting people who do otherwise.

While many churches have gone online to share their sermons, this pastor decided to have his usual Sunday gathering but unfortunately, the police had to arrest him.

The arresting officer decided to pray and inform God that he is arresting this pastor who does not follow the law.

Watch the video below...

👊🙌👏🙏I salute! him man in uniform #COVID19SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/jQlgpXywNR — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) April 19, 2020

