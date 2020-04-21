We are content with number of tests conducted daily - Advisory committee chair

More than 1,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in South Africa.

The latest statistics released by the Department of Health show that 121,510 tests have been conducted in the whole country with 3,300 positive cases.

The country has embarked on a massive screening and testing mission since the inception of the lockdown.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, COVID-19 Ministerial advisory committee laboratory testing committee chairperson professor Koleka Mlisana says they are content with the number of tests that are conducted daily.

One of the concerns we had was that most of the testing is done in the private sector but we have seen a shift now which means that community screening is happening and people are being referred for testing. Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chair - Covid-19 Ministerial advisory committee laboratory testing committee

A few days ago we were concerned that we were not reaching the thousands in testing but now we are approaching 10 000. Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chair - Covid-19 Ministerial advisory committee laboratory testing committee

Mlisana says about 80% of the people who test positive for the virus have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.

We are really looking at the 20% that is slightly going to get sick. We don't know what the numbers are going to be. Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chair - Covid-19 Ministerial advisory committee laboratory testing committee

