UCOOK channels R37 per box into food fund

While no-one can predict the long-term impact of COVID-19, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

But even during these trying times, there are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive.

702 in partnership with Skynet Worldwide Express are putting the spotlight on SMEs doing great work during the lockdown.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to UCOOK CEO David David Torr about what they have been doing to assist during the lockdown.

We have seen a huge surge in orders and we had to up our operational capacity. We are now focused on people who don't have the capacity to afford our products and staples over this period. David Torr, CEO - UCOOK

Torr says they partnered with three organisations for their UCOOK Food Fund.

The Philippi Economic Development Initiative, we are a bigger buyer from them and now they are packing vegetable bags and internally distributing them within their community. So about R6 translates into a meal for them. David Torr, CEO - UCOOK

We also partnered with Ladles of Love, they are traditionally a soup kitchen and now have turned into care packs distributors in the Cape Town area. David Torr, CEO - UCOOK

We also have FoodForward SA who are the biggest distributors of food products nationally. Per day they do about 250,000 meals. David Torr, CEO - UCOOK

We have taken a portion of about R37 a box that will be channeled into the fund. David Torr, CEO - UCOOK

