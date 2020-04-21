[LISTEN] Shining the spotlight on the homeless
When the nationwide lockdown came into effect cities, provinces and civil society groups responded with the provision of temporary shelter for homeless people as a means of containing the COVID-19 outbreak in South Africa.
With a focus on the vulnerable group, Eusebius McKaiser spoke to Cape Town-based Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm, Denis Hurley Centre director Raymond Perrier and the Johannesburg Homelessness Network secretary Mary Gillet-de Klerk to understand the situation on the ground.
We spoke to some homeless people, many had mixed views about the Strandfontein site. There was an issue about the food, some were saying they are not getting enough food, there was a safety concern that they were raising - just a week ago there was an alleged rape of an 18-year-old ...Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The people we see here at the Denis Hurley Centre everyday suffer from many of the same issues that everyone else is suffering from in the lockdown - they are anxious, they are frustrated, they are not used to their normal lives being turned upside down , they worried about food, all the things they normally need but people who are homeless have a whole extra set of issues on top of that.Raymond Perrier, Director - Denis Hurley Centre
Temporary shelters are being established in Joburg, it is an ongoing process but the Johannesburg Homelessness Network is working with the city to identify permanent sites for shelters because this problem is not going to go away post the pandemic and post the lockdown.Mary Gillett-de Klerk, Secretary - Johannesburg Homelessness Network
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...
