Lawyers take alleged SANDF torture victim's case to Constitutional Court
Lawyers representing the family of Collins Khosa, who was killed allegedly by South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members in Alexandra, are approaching the Constitutional Court to seek justice.
Khosa's family says that he died being assaulted by SANDF members in his home earlier this month during lockdown operations.
Speaking to Eusebius McKaiser, attorney Wikus Steyl says he has a long list of people who have been treated inhumanely during the lockdown.
Our stance is that we should go to the Constitutional Court as soon as possible because their judgment is applicable to the country. If we only focus on individual instances in different provinces, we'll have to go to that high court first and no doubt the government will appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal and eventually we'll go to the Constitutional Court.Wikus Steyl, Attorney
We are seeking accountability, we want government, the police and the SANDF to be held accountable. When the SANDF was deployed alongside the police, no code of conduct was issued. They are a law unto themselves.Wikus Steyl, Attorney
Listen to the full interview here including the affidavit submitted by Khosa’s life partner, Nomsa Montsha...
