Evicted Lawley residents will be accommodated, says MEC

Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development and Property Management Tasneem Motara says provisions have been made to assist Lawley residents who have been rendered homeless following the demolition of houses in Lawley, Johannesburg.

Residents were accused of illegally erecting their structures on privately owned land.

Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo said on Monday, officials were following up on leads regarding a suspected syndicate involved in the illegal land occupation in the area.

Motara says the municipality working with its social development department has made plans to accommodate evicted residents, at some of its shelters.

In the regulations under the COVID programme, all municipalities and provincial government have made facilities available for those who do not have shelter. Tasneem Motara, MEC for Infrastructure Development and Property Management - Gauteng

Immediately as of Sunday, the municipality working with their department of social development has made provision for those people to be accommodated. Tasneem Motara, MEC for Infrastructure Development and Property Management - Gauteng

Meanwhile, Lawley resident Tsietsi Mabule says there was some commotion in the area with more shacks being demolished.

They don't care whether there is someone there staying in the yard, they are demolishing. Tsietsi Mabule, Lawley resident

