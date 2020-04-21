Statistics SA survey shows 38.2% of companies to apply for relief funds

The results of the survey conducted by Statistics SA to ascertain the impact of COVID-19 and the lockdown on companies shows that 65% anticipate that the COVID-19 pandemic will impact their business substantially worse than the 2008/9 global financial crisis.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka indicates that the 707 businesses that participated were registered value-added tax-paying entities and are usually in Statistics SA's annual financial survey.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Maluleka says the businesses fall within the manufacturing, trade, construction, forestry to utilities such as electricity, gas and water sectors.

[Of the surveyed businesses] 38.2% indicated that they would be applying for financial assistance and would use government relief schemes to make sure that they remain in business. Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - Statistics SA

Fifty-four percent indicated that they can survive only between one and three months as a result of the COVID-19 effect. Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - Statistics SA

Listen to the full interview below...