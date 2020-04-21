Hair tips for men: How to maintain your hair during the lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Logo CapeTalk Logo
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
News & Current Affairs: Department of Education | #BackToSchool Follow up
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Motheo Brodie - Legal Researcher in the Education Rights Programme: Section 27
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature - Lack of research and integration of African Indigenous Medicines
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mandisa Mashego
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages. 30 April 2020 5:01 PM
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with. 30 April 2020 4:59 PM
View all Local
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
View all Politics
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
View all Business
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
AmaZulu's Sokhela: We have to finish the season In March, the board of governors set a target of 30 June to finish the 2019/20 season but were flexible on its conclusion. 28 April 2020 5:27 AM
John Comitis says current season must reach a conclusion to avoid legal trouble The PSL has been suspended since 16 March with no indication when it will resume but the board of governors has said they hope to... 27 April 2020 1:23 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
View all World
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
View all Africa
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 30 April 2020 6:27 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Hair tips for men: How to maintain your hair during the lockdown

21 April 2020 3:34 PM
by
Tags:
Haircut
Lockdown
personal grooming
how to cut your own hair
Two experts - Legend Barber's Sheldon Tatchell and Terenzo Suites founder Terence Terenzo - share some advice.

How are you dealing with your personal grooming amid the nationwide lockdown?

You may be grappling with unkempt nails, bushy eyebrows that you would rather thread, shaving and more.

The subject of hair seems to feature more often on social media with users saying they are due for the usual treatment or haircut and don't know how to maintain it.

Two experts - Legend Barber founder Sheldon Tatchell and Terenzo Suites founder Terence Terenzo joined Azania Mosaka to share some advice.

Tatchell shares some tips on shaving and cutting your own hair at home and suggests you stick to the basics.

Don't try to do a fade, things that are not in your league. Stick to the basics, try to keep it straight (like a chiskop) than to go into detail because it is quite difficult and it takes some time to do it.

Sheldon Tatchell, Founder - Legends Barber

What you need is three mirrors - so you can go in between and rotate the chair and see where you are cutting. I think a mirror plays a great role in what you doing.

Sheldon Tatchell, Founder - Legends Barber

Watch the video below for from Tatchell, on how to create a legendary haircut if you are brave enough...

For Caucasian hair, Terenzo says it is better for clients to wait for their stylists.

If you really want to cut your split ends or if you really want to trim the bottom of your hair if you have got long hair I think that is something that can be done, but the reality of it is we try and design a shape or style into someone's hair and it is really difficult.

Terence Terenzo, Founder - Terenzo Suites

I wouldn't even attempt cutting my own hair unless you have got seriously short hair and you want to use the clippers but generally speaking it is quite a skill to cut hair.

Terence Terenzo, Founder - Terenzo Suites

Click on the link below to hear more...


21 April 2020 3:34 PM
by
Tags:
Haircut
Lockdown
personal grooming
how to cut your own hair

More from Lifestyle

Old house abandoned namibia 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?

30 April 2020 7:52 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

E-commerce lockdown social distancing online shopping 123rfbusiness 123rf

E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa

30 April 2020 7:20 PM

Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman reading magazine

Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever

30 April 2020 6:52 PM

The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

apartment-buildingjpg

[LISTEN] Can you move house during the lockdown?

30 April 2020 3:39 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her insights on this and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dog and cat pets 123rflifestyle 123rf

'For our pets to be psychologically secure, they need to have routine'

30 April 2020 12:20 PM

Dr Quixi Sonntag briefly explains what your pet may be experiencing through the COVID-19 lockdown and what you can do.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bed bedding sheets sleep sleeping 123rflifestyle 123rf

[LISTEN] Importance of good night's sleep during a pandemic

29 April 2020 3:29 PM

Director of Sleep Science Dr Dale Rae talks about the importance of sleeping patterns and how sleep affects our daily lives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Depression sad lonely

[LISTEN] Tackling the COVID-19 lockdown alone

29 April 2020 3:16 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush about how to tackle being on your own through this time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pure-hairjpg

[LISTEN] Here is how you can help save Pure Hair salon

28 April 2020 5:32 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

naspers-tencentjpg

6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now

28 April 2020 4:37 PM

Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bed bedding sheets sleep sleeping 123rflifestyle 123rf

[LISTEN] Why are people having so many more vivid dreams during the lockdown?

27 April 2020 12:24 PM

Eusebius McKaiser spoke to University of Cape Town (UCT) neuropsychology professor Mark Solms to understand why this is happening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

Business Politics Local

'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'

Business Opinion

Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WHO working hard to ensure COVID-19 doesn’t get out of hand in conflict areas

30 April 2020 8:27 PM

This is what life will be like under level 4 lockdown

30 April 2020 6:25 PM

Parly grapples with how to hold ministers accountable during lockdown

30 April 2020 6:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA