Hair tips for men: How to maintain your hair during the lockdown

How are you dealing with your personal grooming amid the nationwide lockdown?

You may be grappling with unkempt nails, bushy eyebrows that you would rather thread, shaving and more.

The subject of hair seems to feature more often on social media with users saying they are due for the usual treatment or haircut and don't know how to maintain it.

Two experts - Legend Barber founder Sheldon Tatchell and Terenzo Suites founder Terence Terenzo joined Azania Mosaka to share some advice.

Tatchell shares some tips on shaving and cutting your own hair at home and suggests you stick to the basics.

Don't try to do a fade, things that are not in your league. Stick to the basics, try to keep it straight (like a chiskop) than to go into detail because it is quite difficult and it takes some time to do it. Sheldon Tatchell, Founder - Legends Barber

What you need is three mirrors - so you can go in between and rotate the chair and see where you are cutting. I think a mirror plays a great role in what you doing. Sheldon Tatchell, Founder - Legends Barber

Watch the video below for from Tatchell, on how to create a legendary haircut if you are brave enough...

For Caucasian hair, Terenzo says it is better for clients to wait for their stylists.

If you really want to cut your split ends or if you really want to trim the bottom of your hair if you have got long hair I think that is something that can be done, but the reality of it is we try and design a shape or style into someone's hair and it is really difficult. Terence Terenzo, Founder - Terenzo Suites

I wouldn't even attempt cutting my own hair unless you have got seriously short hair and you want to use the clippers but generally speaking it is quite a skill to cut hair. Terence Terenzo, Founder - Terenzo Suites

