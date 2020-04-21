[WATCH] EWN: Silver lining amid COVID-19 dark clouds

Eyewitness News (EWN) went out to showcase some of the work that civil society organisations are doing to make sure that the needs of the South African populace are taken care of amid COVID-19.

EWN reporter Ahmed Kajee spent the past week talking to and documenting the work of non-profit organisations, including Supply Development Initiative Force, Islamic Relief SA, Soul Food Africa and Nosh Food Rescue.

It was an eye opening experience. It is a case of, they would like to give back....in fact their operations have increased and they just now need to take a bit more precautions when it comes to social distancing, sanitising and so forth. Ahmed Kajee, Reporter - EWN

WATCH: HELP FOR THE HELPLESS: THE SILVER LINING AMID COVID-19'S DARK CLOUD

Finance is an issue when it just comes through to the fact that many people are just not donating enough. We have the insecurity of the next two quarters, let alone over the last quarter of negative growth so when you are looking at that, that is a major concern. Ahmed Kajee, Reporter - EWN

Click on the link below to hear Ahmed's conversation with Joanne Joseph.....