[WATCH] EWN: Silver lining amid COVID-19 dark clouds
Eyewitness News (EWN) went out to showcase some of the work that civil society organisations are doing to make sure that the needs of the South African populace are taken care of amid COVID-19.
EWN reporter Ahmed Kajee spent the past week talking to and documenting the work of non-profit organisations, including Supply Development Initiative Force, Islamic Relief SA, Soul Food Africa and Nosh Food Rescue.
It was an eye opening experience. It is a case of, they would like to give back....in fact their operations have increased and they just now need to take a bit more precautions when it comes to social distancing, sanitising and so forth.Ahmed Kajee, Reporter - EWN
WATCH: HELP FOR THE HELPLESS: THE SILVER LINING AMID COVID-19'S DARK CLOUD
Finance is an issue when it just comes through to the fact that many people are just not donating enough. We have the insecurity of the next two quarters, let alone over the last quarter of negative growth so when you are looking at that, that is a major concern.Ahmed Kajee, Reporter - EWN
Click on the link below to hear Ahmed's conversation with Joanne Joseph.....
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of tests conducted is 207,530.Read More
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households
CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with.Read More
More than 250,000 jobs could be lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19
Eyewitness News reporter Ayanda Nyathi gives an update on Gauteng's economic relief plan delivered by premier David Makhura.Read More
Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts explains why some restaurants will not be opening for deliveries.Read More
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants?
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply.Read More
More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information
'Level 4 will see more movement but more movement could expose people to virus'
NICD Virology deputy director Professor Adrian Puren unpacks where the country is in fighting the spread of COVID-19.Read More
JSE opens trading for two days to contribute towards Solidarity Fund
Corporate affairs and marketing director Zanele Morrison says the trading community has united will pledge trading revenues.Read More
Small business owner? Jack Ma (Alibaba) wants to give you money. Enter now...
Does your business solve society’s problems? Enter this R28 million competition, says Jason Pau of the Jack Ma Foundation.Read More
Millions saw Andrea Bocelli's concert on Sunday evening, but many more missed it
Thank goodness, you can still find the free 25 minute special online :)Read More
[LISTEN] Teddy Bear clinic launches campaign for chidlren's masks
Joanne Joseph speaks to Teddy Bear Clinic director Dr Shaheda Omar about the project.Read More
How to support outdoor entertainment indoors
Theatres across the world have gone dark, but you can still support and watch the arts while at homeRead More
Get up to 100% off your April rent, perhaps May too - Property Industry Group
“There can be up to 100% off the rental in April and potentially even in May,” says Estienne de Klerk (Property Industry Group).Read More
[LISTEN] Fake news around COVID-19 and how to spot it
Veteran journalist Raymond Joseph advises on how to discern whether information is reliable and factual.Read More
[LISTEN] Research into 'Life after COVID-19'
Flux Trend future finance specialist and trend translator Bronwyn Williams gives details into what the research will focus on.Read More
'Experts think we could possibly see first sign of a vaccine in about a year'
Africa Check's acting deputy editor Kate Wilkinson unpacks claims surrounding COVID-19.Read More