[EXPLAINER] Why the oil price - literally - fell below $0 a barrel on Monday
Nobody, whether they’re 120 years old or whether they’re 20 months old, has ever seen an oil price lower than this.Tom Kloza, market analyst - Oil Price Information Service
If you want to take delivery of oil you better have a place to put it or you’re really screwed.Robert Yawger, director of energy - Mizuho Securities USA
The world is awash with oil.
So much so that there is literally nowhere to put it.
On Monday the price of US oil (WTI crude, soon-to-expire May contract) fell by 306% to -$37.63 a barrel.
Traders with “long positions” (i.e. they bought oil, expecting prices will rise) rushed to get out amid the dreadful realization that there’s nowhere to store it.
The oil price in 90 seconds
For an unbeatable explanation of this bizarre phenomenon, check out this series of tweets by independent market analyst Koshiek Karan:
The oil price in 90 seconds! [THREAD]— Koshiek Karan (@iamkoshiek) April 20, 2020
1. Most popular grades of oil quality are West Texas Intermediary (WTI) & Brent North Sea Crude (Brent)
2. Brent is a blend from of 15 oil fields in the North Sea. It's 2/3rds of world production. Benchmark for Africa, Europe + Middle East
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Karan.
Whitfield also spoke to Philip Saunders, Co-Head of Multi-Asset Growth at Ninety One.
There’s an oversupply and there’s nowhere to put it… It’s something out of Inception! … Producers will pay someone to take it off their hands!Koshiek Karan, independent market analyst
Is it enough to cut supply? No! It’s purely demand-driven… Will the petrol price come down? Yes, but not to the degree we would like…Koshiek Karan, independent market analyst
Everyone is anti-oil and anti-coal…Koshiek Karan, independent market analyst
The shock to growth has been so great… leading to these bizarre distortions… Commodity prices more broadly have been relatively well behaved…Philip Saunders, Co-Head of Multi-Asset Growth - Ninety One
The energy transition to renewables is a longer-term headwind for oil… Shale oil production will be quite challenging [at low prices] … We will see a continued move towards renewables…Philip Saunders, Co-Head of Multi-Asset Growth - Ninety One
For more detail, listen to the interviews in the audio below.
