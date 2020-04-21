Safety plans in place for miners to return to work - Implats

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats) says the safety of workers is paramount to mining.

There has been concern about the measures needed to ensure that mineworkers do not contract COVID-19 as they prepare to head back to work.

The holding company's spokesperson, Johan Theron, says they are at an advantage because the industry is highly regulated, they have very stringent oversight from the mine inspectorate and have their own medical facilities.

So in many regards, we are well-equipped to do things that maybe other parts of the industry can't do. Johan Theron, Spokesperson - Implats

For instance, where we can't do social distancing, we would have to equip mineworkers with the necessary PPE ... and then over and above that, put all the other measures in place. Johan Theron, Spokesperson - Implats

