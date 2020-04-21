Student organisations slam universities for continuing with online learning
Universities South Africa head Prof Ahmed Bawa insists that no student will be left behind during the academic year.
This is despite criticism from student organisations that have slammed universities for continuing with e-learning while thousands of students remain ill-equipped.
South African Students Congress (Sasco) president Bamanye Matiwane says there is no proper guideline on how disadvantaged students will proceed with learning.
Bawa says, however, they will ensure that universities complete the academic year.
We will reconstruct the 28 weeks of teaching time which is what constitutes an academic year, even if at the outside we have to start the academic year on 1 October, we will run all the way through to the end of April and begin the 2021 academic year on 1 May.Prof Ahmed Bawa, Head - Universities South Africa
On the other hand, every university is committing itself during this time to have some form of learning going on during to try and ensure that students are actually engaging material all the time.Prof Ahmed Bawa, Head - Universities South Africa
It would be a very risky thing for us to simply stop the process of learning.Prof Ahmed Bawa, Head - Universities South Africa
We will complete the academic year for every single student, that is the principle.Prof Ahmed Bawa, Head - Universities South Africa
Matiwane says they are not against online classes but students must be brought back to campus for face-to-face learning.
We can't agree to such behaviour to say some must start and some must not start while there is no clear agenda on how those who are affected are going to start. There must be one single coordinated method.Bamanye Matiwane, President - Sasco
The only solution for them to get connectivity, they must be brought back to their own respective residences.Bamanye Matiwane, President - Sasco
We have said prior, keep students in their residences, monitor them, test them so that they do not go outside.Bamanye Matiwane, President - Sasco
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....
