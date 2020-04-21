COVID-19 infections in South Africa reach 3,465 with 126,937 tests conducted

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 3 465. The total number of tests conducted to date is 126 937, of which 5,427 were done in the past 24 hours.

Mkhize was in the Eastern Cape and said the biggest risk of spread is the cultural practices occurring at funerals.

As at today, the total number of confirmed #COVIDー19 cases are 3465. pic.twitter.com/5Pj7bg6JPO — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 21, 2020