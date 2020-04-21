Nigeria earns almost 90% of its revenue through oil sales.

Oil accounts for a third of Angola’s GDP and 90% of its exports.

Many other African countries are also over-reliant on oil.

Lagos, Nigeria (Image credit: https://www.flickr.com/photos/126887487@N04/)

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.

Oil exporting countries are bleeding… They were budgeting for oil at $50 a barrel… Oil importing countries such as Kenya are smiling… Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank

Oil importing countries, their currencies are showing some stability… Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank

Ghana is producing oil as well… Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank

Some economies such as Ghana and Kenya will probably registering some growth… Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola?