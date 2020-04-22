WHM Labour Law Advisors provide legal assistance during these hard times

While no-one can predict the long-term impact of COVID-19, no one can shy away from the fact that this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

However, even during these trying times, there are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive.

702 in partnership with Skynet Worldwide Express are putting the spotlight on SMEs doing great work during the lockdown.

Bongani Bingwa chats to WHM Labour Law Advisors senior labour specialist Khanyo Sindana who says the organisation employs about 25 people and their services include labour law, advice and assistance.

Unfortunately these are trying times, but we are doing our best to find out all the information that is comes from the Department of Labour so that we are better equipped to assist anyone needing to apply. Khanyo Sindana, Senior labour specialist - WHM Labour Law Advisors

WHM Labour Law Advisors is clued up with all the legislation so that it can assist employees that need help, she says.

Employers are unsure on what to do and how to apply for these relief schemes so that they can assist their employees. We advice them to seek help so that they avoid cutting corners and breaking laws. Khanyo Sindana, Senior labour specialist - WHM Labour Law Advisors

The company also provides essential services which include health and safety risk files, she says.

