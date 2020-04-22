[WATCH] SA musical medley paying homage to healthcare workers goes viral

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

SA musical medley paying homage to healthcare workers goes viral

With the world battling the scourge of COVID-19, it is the healthcare workers and essential workers that are in the frontline's fighting this virus.

To thank these heroes, the Stageworx Performing Arts School South Africa has performed a medley which pays homage to our heroes.

Watch the beautiful video below:

