[WATCH] Rooftop tennis match during lockdown has us talking
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela
Rooftop tennis match during lockdown has us talking
With most countries in the world under lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, a video showing two tennis players playing tennis on the roof goes viral.
Watch the video below:
Just incredible to see 💖— ATP Tour (@atptour) April 18, 2020
📍 Liguria, Italy 🇮🇹 | #tennisathome pic.twitter.com/dh8bqlvFhj
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
