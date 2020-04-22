Additional 70,000 soldiers to be deployed to help enforce lockdown regulations
President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent a letter to Parliament's defence committee co-chairperson Cyril Xaba requesting an additional 73,180 soldiers will be deployed from 2 April until 26 June.
Last month, 2,820 members were deployed to patrol the streets and man roadblocks in an effort to assist government in its fight against COVID-19.
RELATED: SANDF will not apply force - Defence Minister
The revised expenditure resulting from the army's deployment in the COVID-19 fight now stands at more than R4.5 billion.
Eusebius McKaiser chats to Defence and Military Veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to shed more light on the letter.
NOTE: At 9am tomorrow (Wednesday) minister of defense Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will join me on my show on @Radio702 and talk about this letter below that suggests an extra 73 180 SANDF will be deployed to assist the SAPS with a total budget over R4,5 billion asked for. Do tune in. pic.twitter.com/kyoVT5eMLx— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) April 21, 2020
The rate at which the infections has gone up - you will realise that at some point - we might need the kind of human resource deployed like we have never seen before. We are likely to see an escalation of the numbers.Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister - Defence and Military Veterans
The government needs to tighten enforcement and make sure that South Africans understand full the dangers of the virus and the laws put in place are there to protect citizens, she adds.
Who are we to believe that what has happened in Italy or Spain will not happen in South Africa? We need to be ready with our response as the defence force.Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister - Defence and Military Veterans
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of tests conducted is 207,530.Read More
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households
CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with.Read More
More than 250,000 jobs could be lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19
Eyewitness News reporter Ayanda Nyathi gives an update on Gauteng's economic relief plan delivered by premier David Makhura.Read More
Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts explains why some restaurants will not be opening for deliveries.Read More
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants?
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply.Read More