Additional 70,000 soldiers to be deployed to help enforce lockdown regulations

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent a letter to Parliament's defence committee co-chairperson Cyril Xaba requesting an additional 73,180 soldiers will be deployed from 2 April until 26 June.

Last month, 2,820 members were deployed to patrol the streets and man roadblocks in an effort to assist government in its fight against COVID-19.

RELATED: SANDF will not apply force - Defence Minister

The revised expenditure resulting from the army's deployment in the COVID-19 fight now stands at more than R4.5 billion.

Eusebius McKaiser chats to Defence and Military Veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to shed more light on the letter.

NOTE: At 9am tomorrow (Wednesday) minister of defense Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will join me on my show on @Radio702 and talk about this letter below that suggests an extra 73 180 SANDF will be deployed to assist the SAPS with a total budget over R4,5 billion asked for. Do tune in. pic.twitter.com/kyoVT5eMLx — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) April 21, 2020

The rate at which the infections has gone up - you will realise that at some point - we might need the kind of human resource deployed like we have never seen before. We are likely to see an escalation of the numbers. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister - Defence and Military Veterans

The government needs to tighten enforcement and make sure that South Africans understand full the dangers of the virus and the laws put in place are there to protect citizens, she adds.

Who are we to believe that what has happened in Italy or Spain will not happen in South Africa? We need to be ready with our response as the defence force. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister - Defence and Military Veterans

Listen below to the full conversation: