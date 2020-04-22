How to become a future-fit employer

Employers are navigating a world of uncertainty and have had to make some major readjustments in the wake of COVID-19.

The crisis has compelled some companies to adopt remote working.

Talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek shares ideas of what the workplace might look like and what may be best practice going forward.

We will need to act with agility and flexibility in the weeks and months ahead and I think that is critical. What I have found is that companies that adopt that learning organisation - where as you say we experiement and learn - that's the people that will fly. Anja van Beek, Talent strategist and leadership coach

Have a look at who are the critical workers who need to be at the office all the time, so I think looking at the workplace, people will consider that blend ... blending the virtual and physical environment. Anja van Beek, Talent strategist and leadership coach

I don't expect there will be a lot of travel and I think it is a conversation that leaders and employees need to have. Over the last few weeks we had virtual meetings, it is debatable if it was ideal or not but then again you can learn certain ways of making it more effective. Anja van Beek, Talent strategist and leadership coach

On wellness and controlling the number of hours that workers put in, Van Beek says it is important to set boundaries.

I think the attention that managers need to give teams, just to check in on a regular basis to find out if they are ok is so critical. Anja van Beek, Talent strategist and leadership coach

We need to focus so much on the individual to make sure that they're still willing and want to give their talent and their strength to the company. Anja van Beek, Talent strategist and leadership coach

