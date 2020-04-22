Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] Unions report back on meeting with government

22 April 2020 1:36 PM
by
Tags:
South African Airways
SAA
Unions representing workers at South African Airways have met with governement to discuss the future of the national carrier.

Unions representing workers at South African Airways (SAA) have met with government to discuss the future of the national carrier.

There is uncertainty as to the fate of embattled airline after the department of public enterprises last week denied the business rescue practitioners’ request for a further R10 billion for funding.

National Transport Movement president Mashudu Raphetha says proposals are being put forward to find a solution.

Raphetha says the idea for a new airline has yet to be discussed.

All parties are going to submit their respective suggestions in terms of initiatives, we have done ours. I think it is better to wait for the final compact document that will be communicated by the Department of Public Enterprises. We do not want to tarnish the current engagements because they will then defeat the purpose.

Mashudu Raphetha, President - National Transport Movement

Unions have agreed that finding a solution for SAA may result in some job losses.

We knew a year ago that we should expect some job losses ... our members are also aware that the job losses are inevitable, but what we need to do is come up with alternatives.

Mashudu Raphetha, President - National Transport Movement

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....


