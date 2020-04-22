DA welcomes Ndabeni-Abrahams R1,000 fine, says ministers must act accordingly
After contravening lockdown regulations by visiting former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana at his home, Minister of communications, telecommunications & postal services Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on Tuesday paid R1,000 fine for admission of guilt.
The minister will appear at the Pretoria district court next month for contravention of regulation 11 B of the Disaster Management Act charge.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed the minister of special leave for two months and one of which will be unpaid.
Clement Manyathela chats to Democratic Alliance national spokesperson and member of Parliament Phumzile van Damme to share her thoughts on the matter.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) action in this regard is satisfactory in terms of what they are allowed to do. In the statement the NPA says the R1,000 has been set by the Tshwane Magisterial District.Phumzile van Damme, National spokesperson and member of Parliament - DA
In terms of our National Prosecuting Authority, the DA is pleased that it has implemented the law as it has been set, she says.
We said one month's unpaid leave was not sufficient, she should have been fired as ministers have an additional burden to set the example.Phumzile van Damme, National spokesperson and member of Parliament - DA
