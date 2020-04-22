Lockdown learning: 'We need to be taking our cues from the teacher'

With schools closed down because of the nationwide lockdown, what are you doing to maintain structure in your home and ensure that learning continues?

What role should you play in the process?

Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush starts off by differentiating the parent's role versus the teacher's.

What we are sitting with at the moment is doing school at home where you are now the guide alongside your child. We are actually not their teacher and we shouldnt be trying to be there teacher. We need to be taking our cues from the teacher and supporting our children in achieveing and finishing the tasks that are being set for them. Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

Bush says one of the things that one needs to ensure through the lockdown is to keep your child's curiosity and love of learning intact.

