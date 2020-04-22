New book teaches children about the lockdown, COVID-19
Respected South African author, poet and academic Athol Williams has worked with Read to Rise - a literacy NGO that promotes youth literacy in under-resourced communities in South Africa and has written a book titled _Oaky and the Virus _that better explains COVID-19 to children.
Williams says primary school children are already familiar with Oaky, as the character forms part of a series of books that have already been published.
I have already written six books, a lot of children in primary school already know the character. We thought: Why not make it into a story? So it's not a lecture, it's a story, there is a beautiful little song in there about how you should wash your hands.Professor Athol Williams, Author
We try to in a way not to make it out to be this scary thing and so we said you have to stay at home, and Oaky would love to go out and play with his friends but there are wonderful things you can do at home.Professor Athol Williams, Author
At the back of the book we have got a whole set of questions that help with literary comprehension but also we're hoping to give parents a chance to have a discussion with their children about the virus.Professor Athol Williams, Author
You can download the book, which is in the process of being translated into various South African languages, on oaky.co.za
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of tests conducted is 207,530.Read More
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households
CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with.Read More
More than 250,000 jobs could be lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19
Eyewitness News reporter Ayanda Nyathi gives an update on Gauteng's economic relief plan delivered by premier David Makhura.Read More
Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts explains why some restaurants will not be opening for deliveries.Read More
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants?
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply.Read More