Today at 21:05
News & Current Affairs: Department of Education | #BackToSchool Follow up
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Motheo Brodie - Legal Researcher in the Education Rights Programme: Section 27
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature - Lack of research and integration of African Indigenous Medicines
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mandisa Mashego
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
'President has stronger hand to implement reforms to boost post-pandemic growth'

22 April 2020 6:41 PM
by
Lifting the lockdown will be more potent than any fiscal or monetary stimulus, says Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced a R500 billion Covid-19 economic recovery plan, equaling about 10% of South Africa’s Gross Domestic Product.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

A short summary of the package (click here for more detail):

  • Child support grant beneficiaries get an extra R300 in May and a further R500 per month from June to October.

  • All other grant beneficiaries get an additional R250 per month for the next six months.

  • Unemployed people who do not get a grant or UIF payment get R350 for six months.

  • Distribution of 250 000 food parcels in the next two weeks.

  • R40 billion for income support payments for workers whose employers are not able to pay their wages.

  • R2 billion to assist spaza shop owners and other small businesses.

  • R162 million for the manufacture of personal protective equipment.

  • R200 billion loan guarantee scheme to help businesses with operational costs such as salaries, rent and the payment of suppliers.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim and Sipho Pityana, President at Business Unity SA (Busa).

It [R500 billion] sounds seductive…. But I don’t want to be too cynical… A fair degree of creativity…

Goolam Ballim, Group Chief Economist - Standard Bank

I commend the President… a good intervention… We’ve been extensively consulted…

Sipho Pityana, President - Business Unity SA

The President has announced himself as an anti-corruption champion… There are a lot of people with long fingers, ready to steal… We must put in place systems to avoid corruption…

Sipho Pityana, President - Business Unity SA

There is no substitute for the market economy… The government can only provide scaffolding… a lockdown lift will be more potent than any fiscal or monetary stimulus…

Goolam Ballim, Group Chief Economist - Standard Bank

This will dent potential growth. However… the President does appear to have a stronger hand… The reform agenda may find impetus in the latter half of 2020, boosting confidence… and the resurrection of trend-growth…

Goolam Ballim, Group Chief Economist - Standard Bank

Listen to the interviews in the audio below.

Whitfield also asked Stuart Theobald (a financial analyst and Chairperson at Intellidex) to explain how a group of economists teamed up to come up with an economic recovery plan for South Africa.

It’s about survival… Ensuring there are as many companies standing as possible… The loan guarantees are designed for that purpose…

Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex

Treasury and the Presidency used our hard work… We believe we can make a difference. All the work is pro-bono. Everyone in this country needs to be working together…

Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex

There’s unprecedented agreement on what needs to happen… that we should use the social grants system… that we should subsidise payrolls so that companies can keep workers in jobs…

Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'President has stronger hand to implement reforms to boost post-pandemic growth'


