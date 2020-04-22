Switch off apps when you are not using them to restrict data usage

The South African Communications Forum says data usage patterns have changed phenomenally since the start of the lockdown

On Tuesday 702's Afternoon Drive listeners complained that their data was disappearing faster than usual.

South African Communications Forum CEO, Katharina Pillay says consumers must be aware that applications can be data hungry even when you are not using them.

The best way to try to manage that data usage is by switching off apps when you are not using it, that way you restrict data usage to when you are actually on the app. Katharina Pillay, CEO - South African Communications Forum

Pillay says you can get a usage report from your operator if you think that it is not representative of what you have used.

What you can do is either request a usage report or alternatively you could lodge a complaint and if you are unhappy with the resolution of the complaint by the operator you can take it further and you take it to the communications regulator Icasa. Katharina Pillay, CEO - South African Communications Forum

