You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown

Despite the lockdown, you can still enjoy Kauai.
Through its “Kauai Real Food Market” on the MR D Food and Uber Eats apps you can get that Kauai goodness delivered to you in a contactless manner.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dean Kowarski, CEO of Kauai owner Real Foods Group.
Kowarski discussed his business and how it’s adjusting to the Covid-19 pandemic.
We haven’t been operating [in store] since lockdown commenced…Dean Kowarski, CEO - Real Foods Group
The Kauai Real Food Market was literally created in a couple of days… It will stay long after lockdown. We see fundamental changes to our industry, post-lockdown…Dean Kowarski, CEO - Real Foods Group
Out of this, an opportunity has arisen… a greater focus on healthy food… and people wanting to nest at home… We see it as a permanent trend…Dean Kowarski, CEO - Real Foods Group
