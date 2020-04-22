Seven more deaths reported while COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 3,635

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 3 635 on Wednesday. The total number of tests conducted to date is 133 774, of which 6 868 were done in the last 24 hours.

The Department of Health reported seven more COVID-19 related deaths. Five of them occurred in the Western Cape and two in KwaZulu-Natal. This increases the total to 65.

"We express our condolences to the affected families and appreciate the health workers who treated these patients," the department said in a statement.

22 April 2020

The provincial breakdown is as follows: pic.twitter.com/snHj6CJdY0 — Department of Health (@HealthZA) April 22, 2020