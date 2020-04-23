'Lockdown will not diminish spirit muslim community will enter month of Ramadan'

The Holy Month in of Ramadan will begin on Friday evening, however, with the world in a fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus, the religious month will have to be observed differently.

The Holy Month of Ramadan typically involves people going to mosques for daily prayers however, because South Africa is under a national lockdown, how will the festivities be observed?

Bongani Bingwa chats to Muslim Judicial Council first deputy president Abdul Khaliq Allie to shed more light on the matter.

The month of Ramadan is a very significant period. However, we will be adhering to the lockdown regulations and uphold the spirit that is required from us as South Africans in our communities across the country. The lockdown will not diminish the spirit in which the muslim community will enter the month of Ramadan. Abdul Khaliq Allie, First deputy president - Muslim Judicial Council

He says muslims may not be gathering at mosques because of the national lockdown, however, fasting will be upheld.

Listen below to the full conversation: