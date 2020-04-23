[WATCH] Moving moment as veteran cries when he gets pillow with pic of late wife

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Moving moment as veteran cries when he gets pillow with pic of late wife

Social media is talking after a caregiver suprised a veteran with a pillow that has a picture of his late wife goes viral.

Watch the moving moment below:

