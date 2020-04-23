SafeWaste Solutions aims to help businesses manage waste effectively

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

Be that as it may, even during these trying times, there are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive.

702 in partnership with Skynet Worldwide Express are putting the spotlight on SMEs doing great work during the lockdown.

Bongani Bingwa chats to SafeWaste Solutions chief executive officer Steven Tosh whose organisational aim was to help businesses in the country manage their waste effectively.

I have in the waste business for 17 years and we started SafeWaste Solutions in 2016. At SafeWaste Solutions we are very passionate about waste management, recycling and specialised training services. Steven Tosh, CEO - SafeWaste Solutions

The company also does onsite waste management where they also turn food waste into compost. The company also does e-waste recycling.

