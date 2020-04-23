[LISTEN] Responding to teaching and learning challenges during the lockdown
Nova Pioneer Education Group CEO Chinezi Chijioke says the closure of schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic has not only highlighted the inequalities surrounding access to resources but has generated a number of challenges that require innovation from schools.
Eusebius McKaiser spoke to Chijioke about how his schools have tried to resolve some of the challenges around teaching and learning at this time.
What we have tried to do is solve for a range of access for our students.Chinezi Chijioke, CEO - Nova Pioneer Education Group
We're fortunate that most of our students have some level of tech access and so one of the things we have had to do is have very strong asynchronistic learning - learning that isn't necessarily happening at the same time as a teacher is there and that is highly well-developed learning guides for every grade that are generally designed to be more independently led by students.Chinezi Chijioke, CEO - Nova Pioneer Education Group
We were very fortunate. On day one of school closure, we were able to provide grade-specific, full-week learning resources for every single grade and school.Chinezi Chijioke, CEO - Nova Pioneer Education Group
Click on the link below to hear more...
