Department of Labour gives companies flouting regulations 48 hours to comply
When the novel coronavirus pandemic started, the Department of Labour published workplace guidelines on how companies should respond to protect workers.
However, reports suggest that there are high levels of non-compliance by employers who have failed to provide personal protective equipment while others are failing at maintaining social distancing in the workplace.
Department of Labour inspector-general Aggy Moiloa has more on this matter.
Health inspectors are picking that health and safety is not part of the culture that is maintained in workplaces and that is worrisome.Aggy Moiloa, Inspector general - Department of Labour
She says the department has given companies who are flouting regulations 48 hours to comply.
Listen below to the full conversation:
