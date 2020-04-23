SA doctors launch COVID-19 platform in some of SA's official languages
A group of South African doctors are looking to collaborate with others to improve an initiative to have information around the cornovirus reach more people.
The group has started creating videos and content in vernacular languages as a means to reach all South Africans.
Clinimed CEO Dr Mathobela Matjekane says so far they have produced content in Sepedi and isiXhosa.
We are looking into collaborating with other doctors who can speak other languages, so we can get the message out there in a language that everybody can understand.Dr Mathobela Matjekane, CEO - Clinimed
We are also trying to use the social media platforms and encouraging our patients to share it with their immediate families.Dr Mathobela Matjekane, CEO - Clinimed
Click on the link below to hear more....
