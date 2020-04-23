[LISTEN] Healing in a time of COVID-19

Distraction and avoidance may be a common behaviour as people try to navigate their anxieties around COVID-19.

Azania Mosaka spoke to medical doctor and Breathwork Africa founder Ela Manga to understand these behaviours as well get an idea of how to better deal with what you may be feeling at this time.

We tend to default to deeply entrenched belief systems, ways of think, feeling and relating to the world and so when we become aware of these patterns it becomes an opportunity to make different choices. Dr Ela Manga, Founder - Breathwork Africa

It is simply about cultivating an awareness of when we may be defaulting to certain behaviour patterns and when we have that awareness we can relate to it with more compassion. We can ask ourselves what is really going on here, what needs attending to, what is happening in my heart and body that is asking for attention? Dr Ela Manga, Founder - Breathwork Africa

A pathway to healing is to return to the sensations of the body and to really feel. What is my body communicating? I can actually change my physiological state by changing the way I breathe. Dr Ela Manga, Founder - Breathwork Africa

